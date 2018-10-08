KASB advocate’s blog post looks at July 1 balances

July 1 statewide cash balances dropped this year as a percent of school district expenditures, but the raw numbers went up.

“Their total numbers were at an all-time high level,” said Mark Tallman with the Kansas Association of School Boards. “As we’ve talked about before, school funding also went up. We believe a more appropriate way to sort of look at cash balances is how does it compare to expenditures? That’s, I think, how most people think of how much you might need in the bank is as something to do with how much do you expect to spend, what kind of contingencies you might have.”

There are also different cash flow needs for school districts based on their individual bond and interest and capital situations, in addition to their operations.

“Total school balances went up a little less than $100 million, about $93 million,” said Tallman. “If you break that down, we can see that about a third of that was money that comes in through school district capital outlay funds from capital outlay levies that districts often save up for major purchases that they can do without having to go into debt to do it, maybe building repair, maybe buying a new school bus, maybe equipment.”

About $26 million was in bond and interest, which is saved to service debt. There was another increase in federal funds. Those are earmarked for the programs that the money came from on the federal level. Gifts and grants are generally funds given to schools by things like memorial funds or personal foundations, like scholarship endowments. Those funds generally have specific purposes, as well. There are also special reserves, which are kept for the self-insurance programs of school districts. Under $10 million of that $93 million is actually available for general operation.

“The percent of cash reserves to operating budgets in school districts is pretty consistent, at least we believe, with what national experts have said governmental reserves ought to be given different levels of risk,” said Tallman. “It’s pretty similar to how the state operates the state budget in terms of ending balances and internal borrowing.”

The blog notes that a state efficiency report commissioned by the Kansas Legislature cited a report from the Governmental Finance Officers Association recommending operating reserve levels of 10 percent or less for low economic risk; 10-15 percent for low to moderate risk; 15-25 percent for moderate to high risk and 25 percent of more for high risk. At 16.1 percent, July 1 district cash reserves were 1.1 percent above the line between low to moderate and moderate to high risk.