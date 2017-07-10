KASB begins summer tour in Topeka Wednesday

Each summer, members of the KASB staff tour the state as a way to continue conversations from the spring legislative session with our members and partners.

This year KASB is ready to change things up a bit by hosting more informal gatherings where they can continue the dialogue on current issues as well as the opportunity in front of us all as we see a “New Day in Kansas Education.”

You are invited to join KASB for their first event at 3:30 p.m. Wed. July 12 at the Kanza Café, 2701 SW East Circle Drive South in Topeka. The first KASB Conversation will be hosted by KASB President-Elect Patrick Woods, who is a member of the Topeka USD 501 school board. Education advocates, legislators and members of the media are welcome to attend the event.

KASB Conversations will be held throughout the state in July and early August.