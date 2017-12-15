KASB holds press conference on school finance positions

The Kansas Association of School Boards sees the latest Gannon decision as simple. Kansas schools need more money. How much more? That’s an open question.

“First of all, we don’t know what will satisfy the Supreme Court,” said KASB Vice President for Advocacy Mark Tallman in a press conference Friday. “We do believe that a reasonable phase in of additional funding could be considered. The Court has accepted it before. Think from the viewpoint of schools. A significant amount of money up front, or all at once, may not be as important as having a steady, reliable increase in funding over a period of time.”

That’s the way the state has solved such problems before when confronted with school finance litigation.

“Additional funding should not come at the expense of other important state programs,” said Tallman. “We hear over and over that schools recognize they are connected to community programs, like mental health and social services. We are connected to higher education, as schools will increasingly be measured by their ability to prepare kids and see kids moving on to getting post-secondary credentials, we have to have a strong system of higher education.”

KASB asserts that K-12 funding has not been crowding out other areas of the state budget.

“Since the mid 1990s, after the last round of school finance litigation that resulted in basically the program we have today, state aid to schools has been about 50 percent of the state general fund,” said Tallman. “That fact hasn’t changed. The problem is both K-12 funding and our state general fund has fallen behind growth in the state economy and in recent years the state economy has not been doing well.”

KASB is prepared to oppose efforts to change the Kansas Constitution, if it weakens the commitment to both adequacy and equity.