KASB notes increases in employees in Kansas school districts since funding has gone up

An analysis of Kansas Department of Education data by the Kansas Association of School Boards shows that school districts have used increased school funding the last two years to boost their workforce back up from cuts made as far back as 2009 to a record level this year.

“The last two years with new funding in, we’ve seen that districts have been able to restore those cut positions and actually add even beyond where they had been before,” said KASB Vice President for Advocacy, Mark Tallman. “Some of that would be expected, because in Kansas, we have had some enrollment growth, so we would expect staff to go up, but a lot of the additional positions that we see are really targeted to particular types of programs.”

Preschool and Kindergarten teachers have gone up as districts have expanded to all-day kindergarten. There’s also been a big increase in special education teachers and special education paras and staff. There has also been a big increase in technology support.

“One thing that’s been a big change over the last decade or two in schools is the need just to become more like the rest of the world in terms of the availability of technology,” said Tallman. “As we would have expected, as districts had funding restored, a lot of that was used to restore positions that had been cut. In particular, much of the new positions were targeted in the areas of concern that schools have been talking about for the last several years.”

There is one area where numbers of employees has actually gone down over the long term.

“The only function where the number of employees have gone down in the last really 20 years, has been in central services and general administration,” said Tallman. “That would basically be your central office, business functions, those kinds of things, have actually reduced by about 239 positions, basically since 1998.”

That is separate from building administration or principals. Almost 224 assistant principals were added, but 75 head principal positions were cut in the last two years. Headcount enrollment, counting each student enrolled and receiving students as one student, is nearly 499,000 in Kansas this fall.