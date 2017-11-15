KASB President says issues remain much the same in 100 year history of group

Even after 100 years of helping Kansas schools, the issues to a great degree remain the same for the Kansas Association of School Boards.

“Advocating for schools and talking about the financing for the state of Kansas is probably the biggest hurdle that we have,” said KASB President Dayna Miller, a member of the school board in Basehor-Linwood USD 458. “KASB has some fabulous staff and they handle things very well. We have lots of outreach programs. We have lots of things that we do to go into school districts and help processes in school districts. We’re good at that. We’ve been doing that for

a long time.”

The Kansas Association of School Boards will have their annual convention December 1 through 3 in Wichita with the theme of Understanding Our Past, Imagining Our Future. KASB does many more things within school districts in addition to their Statehouse advocacy.

“KASB has a legal team,” said Miller. “We help school districts with their legal issues if they belong to the group. We have staff that goes out and does training for superintendents, for school board members, they go to districts and help with strategic plans and things like that. We do have a group that does superintendent searches and so helps districts choose qualified superintendents when they’re in need.”

Miller sees the role of local school boards as taking care of the bill paying and oversight of the professional educators and also protecting students from the politics of school and letting them just go there to learn.

“We do our very best to keep those kinds of national things out of our classroom,” said Miller. “We continue to educate kids. That’s our goal.”

KASB believes universal public education is a fundamental right.

“It’s interesting, when we talk about the hundred years, on our website, they’ve pulled information back a hundred years and kind of looked at the big picture items that are going on,” said Miller. “We’ve always been arguing about more money and needing more money in classrooms. We’ve always been arguing about taxes and those kinds of things. That hasn’t changed.”

KASB is governed by a Board of Directors composed of school board members from throughout Kansas.