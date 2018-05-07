KASB sees Taylor funding study as important turning point in just concluded Legislative session

The Vice-President for Advocacy with the Kansas Association of School Boards saw the release of the Taylor school funding study as a turning point in the school finance discussion, though maybe not for the reasons some may have thought it would be.

“I think the turning point, in my view, of that study in the session, it really took the idea that we can do nothing off the table,” said Mark Tallman in a Monday webinar. “Somehow, we were going to get evidence to say that somehow what you did last year was enough and you should be fine, people were no longer talking about that. Then, it became a question of honestly, how much can we do without raising taxes?”

The reason for that was obviously political, as 2018 is an election year for the entire Kansas House.

“All sides of the spectrum basically said, after the tax increase last year, we’re not going to go back to the voters with that,” said Tallman. “It then became a question of virtually everyone agreeing we needed to put in more to achieve those higher outcomes we want. We have to find a way to do it basically within, at least in the short term, existing revenues and by the way, we can’t forget about the rest of the state budget.”

The legislature was then blessed with extremely positive revenue numbers that allowed them to at least make the numbers work in theory, which made negotiating on the budget easier.

Another point of the Taylor study that made spending more money more politically palatable was raised by KASB Communications Specialist Scott Rothschild.

“She said school districts in Kansas are very efficient,” said Rothschild. “It was totally unsolicited remarks that she made and it is in her study, too. I think that also kind of put to rest a lot of criticism from some quarters that we’re not operating efficiently.”

The next hurdle for the school finance legislation is the oral argument before the Kansas Supreme Court, scheduled for May 22.