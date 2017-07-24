KASB warning members of potential federal funding cuts

The U.S. House of Representatives appears poised to cut a source of funding that helps teachers continue training during their careers.

“The House Appropriations Committee last week met to do what’s called a markup of a fiscal year 2018 appropriations bill for several agencies,” said Leah Fliter with the Kansas Association of School Boards.

One of those agencies is the Department of Education, and as part of that markup, cuts are proposed to the Title II program.

“Title II, Part A is funding that the Federal government has in the past sent to states to help pay for things like professional development for teachers and principals and other folks. Many businesses probably can relate to their employees needing to be trained on current practices and other items that keep them up to date in their field.”

That’s not the only way Title II funding can be used, though.

“Other schools use it to hire additional staff in order to reduce class sizes,” said Fliter. “Some districts also use it to help with improving some technology in the classroom and others use it to promote STEM initiatives.

STEM is short for science, technology, engineering and math. Kansas stands to lose between $17 and $18 million under the cuts.

“If you lose that annual funding, then if you still want to try to pay for those programs, you’re going to have to find that money somewhere,” said Fliter. “Either from the state legislature with some kind of supplemental appropriation or the school board’s could perhaps have to raise their property tax levies.”

With the amount of state funding still under review by the Kansas Supreme Court, it’s unclear what the legislature could do if the cut was made, but they did make an effort to assist with training in Senate Bill 19.

“It actually appropriates $1.7 million each year for fiscal year 18 and 19 for some new professional development aid to school districts,” said Fliter. “That’s something that school districts have been asking for for a long time and are very excited about. You can see that $1.7 million each year for two years would quickly be eclipsed by a potential loss of $17-18 million dollars a year.”

The bill will most likely not make it to the floor until after the August recess.