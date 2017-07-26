Kaw Valley Rodeo Celebrating 42nd Anniversary Of Professional Rodeo Activities In Manhattan

“The best in rodeo is coming to Manhattan,” according to Sandra Chandler of the Kaw Valley Rodeo Association.

“The 42nd anniversary edition of the Kaw Valley Rodeo, again sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, will feature performances at 8 o’clock, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, July 27-28- 29, at Wells Arena in Cico Park

“Many of the nation’s very best cowboys and cowgirls are expected to compete in America’s toughest sport,” Chandler said.

Events are to include bareback-bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle-bronc riding, tie-down roping, bull riding and barrel racing.

Rafter H Rodeo Company is returning as the stock contractor, along with Scott Grover from Camden Point, Missouri, as announcer. Judges are Chris Bastien from Guthrie, Oklahoma, and Clayton Macom, Stigler, Oklahoma.

A young group of youth riders, The Silver Buckle Drill Team representing the McPherson Saddle Club will be bringing in the sponsor flags each night.

Bullfighters Andy North, Yukon, Oklahoma, and Ethan McDonald, Louisburg, are to protect fallen cowboys during the bull riding.

Andy Burelle, Ardmore, Oklahoma, will serve as barrel man during the bull riding, and will also entertain with his miniature horses and a special trick horse.

The annual Military Family Appreciation Night Pre-Rodeo Picnic is Thursday evening, July 27, at Pottorf Hall in the park. “It is free to all military families,” Chandler said.

Thursday’s rodeo will also be Kid’s Night with children, 12 and under, admitted free for a non-perishable food donation to benefit the Flint Hills Breadbasket.

Friday, July 28, has been designated as Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night, with activities to benefit the Kansas State University Johnson Center for Basic Cancer Research

“In 1976, when the Riley County Fair Board needed evening entertainment, a group of rodeo enthusiasts looked into bringing their sport to Manhattan,” Chandler reflected. “A fairgrounds arena, established through a federal grant, provided a location, and organizing the rodeo was soon underway.

“Today, more four decades later, the Kaw Valley Rodeo continues to bring cowboys, cowgirls, champion livestock and rodeo fans, young and old, together each summer at the Riley County Fair for Manhattan’s premier outdoor summer sporting event at Wells Arena.

“We’ll see you there,” Chandler invited.