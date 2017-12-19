KBB Best Buys released, Honda Accord overall winner

Kelley Blue Book has released its best buys for 2018 vehicles. The overall winner for 2018 is the Honda Accord.

“The steering wheel kind of falls to the perfect position, you kind of just blend into the seat, said KBB executive editor Micah Muzio. “As you look forward, some of the buttons are further away than others. The print on those buttons is larger so you can read it more easily, because they’re further away. That attention to detail, those little bits kind of separate the Accord from the rest of the pack.”

If you’re looking for a high-end SUV, the Audi Q5 is Kelley Blue Book’s Luxury SUV winner.

“Thinking about cost to own, it has a great standard equipment list,” said Muzio. “Things like a power tailgate, three zone automatic climate control, smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, all that stuff just comes standard. Also, it’s a very efficient SUV for having all-wheel drive and 252 horsepower. It gets up to 27 miles per gallon on the freeway, which is really good for a luxury SUV.”

The Ford Expedition is all new for 2018 and is the large SUV winner.

“Ford’s done some great stuff to help make it more efficient,” said Muzio. “They’ve expanded the use of aluminum in the vehicle. That makes it lighter. Why is lighter important? That means there’s less mass to drag around. That means the engine has to work less hard, which means it’s more efficient. Up to 24 miles per gallon on the freeway in a full-size eight-passenger SUV. That’s really good.”

Ford also had the truck winner with the F-150.

“Ford really took a gamble, not a gamble, but a bit of a risk moving to a more aluminum-intensive body,” said Muzio.

“Just like the Expedition, it takes a lot of weight out, so you have a much more efficient package. It’s luxurious or it’s practical. There’s an F-150 for every taste. It can tow up to 13,200 pounds. It’s extremely capable.”

If you’re looking for a greener vehicle, the Honda Clarity is the winner in the hybrid or electric car category.

“It feels a lot, once you’re in the car, like driving a normal car,” said Muzio. “There was a time where carmakers wanted to have the techno, whizbang vibe where you get in and it’s like wow, I’m driving the future. Now that we’ve got that out of our system, Honda has wisely chosen to make the car feel like a normal car. It just happens to be exceptionally efficient.”

For the latest information, and to find out the value of your own vehicle, go to kbb.com.