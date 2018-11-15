KBCA Releases Pre-Season Boys and Girls Basketball Rankings

Four teams from the city of Topeka are among the top 10 in their respective classes in the preseason set of Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA) rankings released on Wednesday afternoon.

In Class 6A, the Washburn Rural Lady Junior Blues and Topeka High Trojans are ranked after finishing in third place at State last season. The Lady Junior Blues rank second behind defending 6A champion Derby, while the Trojans come in fifth in the boys poll.

The Hayden Wildcats and Lady Wildcats are also ranked in the top 10 in class 4A. The Wildcat boys were the state champions in the 4A-II class last season and are fifth in 4A, while the Lady Wildcats, who qualified for the 4A-II state tournament, are eighth.

Other ranked boys teams from the Northeast/Central Kansas area include: Lawrence (2nd in 6A), Free State (3rd in 6A), Silver Lake (6th in 3A),and Rock Creek (8th in 3A).

Ranked girls teams from the area are: Manhattan (7th in 6A), Lawrence (9th in 6A), Royal Valley (1st in 3A), Burlington (3rd in 3A), Riley County (8th in 3A), Valley Heights (3rd in 2A), and Jefferson County North (4th in 2A).

The top ranked teams and preseason favorites are the Blue Valley Northwest boys and Derby girls in 6A; Bishop Carroll’s boys and St. Thomas Aquinas’s girls in 5A; Bishop Miege’s boys and girls teams in 4A; the Wichita Collegiate boys and Royal Valley girls in 3A; St. Mary’s Colgan’s boys and Garden Plain’s girls in 2A; and the Central Plains boys and girls in 1A.

The full top 10 polls are posted below:

BOYS



GIRLS

