KBI Agents, KHP Trooper Involved in Salina Shooting Death of Topeka Man

Oct 12, 2020 @ 7:41am

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Highway Patrol were involved in a shooting following a car stop in Salina last Friday.

KBI agents were attempting to locate a male subject who was believed connected to a case, and who had arrest warrants.

They requested help from KHP troopers to locate the subject.

The man was observed getting into a vehicle that then left the area.

KBI agents and a KHP trooper performed a car stop.

The driver stopped, and as officers approached the car, they took gunfire from occupants in the vehicle.

Two KBI agents and a KHP trooper returned gunfire hitting two male subjects.

Twenty-nine year old Kalun Purucker of Topeka died from his injuries.

The other injured subject is a 20-year-old male from Lindsborg.

He remains hospitalized, but is now stable with non-life threatening injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the exchange.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to investigate.

