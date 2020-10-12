KBI Agents, KHP Trooper Involved in Salina Shooting Death of Topeka Man
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Highway Patrol were involved in a shooting following a car stop in Salina last Friday.
KBI agents were attempting to locate a male subject who was believed connected to a case, and who had arrest warrants.
They requested help from KHP troopers to locate the subject.
The man was observed getting into a vehicle that then left the area.
KBI agents and a KHP trooper performed a car stop.
The driver stopped, and as officers approached the car, they took gunfire from occupants in the vehicle.
Two KBI agents and a KHP trooper returned gunfire hitting two male subjects.
Twenty-nine year old Kalun Purucker of Topeka died from his injuries.
The other injured subject is a 20-year-old male from Lindsborg.
He remains hospitalized, but is now stable with non-life threatening injuries.
No law enforcement officers were injured in the exchange.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to investigate.