KBI assisting in Linn County shooting investigation

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is assisting the Linn County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation into a shooting which occurred early Friday afternoon.

On Friday, July 20, at approximately 1:30 p.m., authorities responded to the report of a shooting at a residence at 604 E. Walnut Ave., in Blue Mound, Kan. Upon arrival, a male shooting victim was located, and was transported by EMS to a Kansas City area hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries, and will not be identified at this time.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 2 p.m. Friday.

A shooting suspect was identified, and the investigation led the KBI’s High Risk Warrant Team, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mound City Police Department to conduct a tactical operation near the 500 block of Main in Mound City, Kan. between approximately 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday. The suspect was not apprehended as a result of this operation, and the search continued overnight.The public is not believed to be at risk related to this incident and investigation.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 913-795-2665.