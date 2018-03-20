KBI assisting in Rooks County death investigation

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Plainville Police Department, and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death that occurred in Plainville, Kan.

Local law enforcement responded to a call at 4:50 a.m. Monday to the residence of 411 Commercial St. in Plainville. Upon arriving at the location, law enforcement discovered a female victim deceased. The Plainville Police Department, Chief Troy Rudman, requested KBI investigative assistance at that time.

The victim has been identified as Alexis Garcia, 24, of Plainville.

This investigation is ongoing.