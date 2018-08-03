KBI assists in southeast Kansas drug arrests

Thursday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) assisted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Independence Police Department, and the Coffeyville Police Department in arresting six individuals who they allege distributed illegal drugs.

At approximately 8:10 a.m. on Aug. 2, a drug distribution operation concluded with the execution of a search warrant at 608 N. 17th St. in Independence, Kan. Six individuals were arrested as a result of this operation, and due to evidence secured during the search warrant.

Arrested were: Johntrail Johnson, 24, of Independence; Christopher W. Bryant, 32, of Coffeyville; Kaysha Dunn, 21, of Independence; Trevel Armstrong, 19, of Independence; Farris Johnson, 32, of Independence; and Robert L. Hicks, 44, of Independence. Each subject was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of cocaine, distribution of ecstasy, distribution of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal possession of a firearm. They were booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where they await formal charges.

This operation represented a coordinated law enforcement effort to combat drug violence and reduce the accessibility of illegal drugs impacting southeast Kansas.