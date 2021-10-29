KBI Brought in on Hoisington Shooting Death

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Hoisington Police Department are investigating a shooting death that occurred early Wednesday morning in Hoisington.
The Hoisington Police Department requested KBI assistance on Wednesday, just after 4 in the morning.
About an hour before, the Hoisington Police Department received a 911 call reporting a shooting.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was later identified as Chase Anderson, 22, of Hoisington.
EMS arrived and attempted life-saving measures.
A short time later, Anderson was pronounced dead.
His acquaintance, 32-year-old Adam Sullivan of Hoisington, was also in the residence at the time of the shooting.
Later Wednesday morning, Sullivan was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.