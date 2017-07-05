KBI conducts death investigation in Chanute

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation continues to assist the Chanute Police Department in the investigation of an incident Tuesday that ended in a suicide.

The preliminary information indicates that just after midnight on July 4, two officers from the Chanute Police Department arrived at 127 E. 16th St. in Chanute to conduct a welfare check on a male subject as requested by a family member.

Upon arriving at the home, officers located the male subject sitting in a chair on the deck behind the house and holding a handgun to his head. For over ten minutes, the officers made attempts to calm the subject and repeatedly gave him commands to drop the gun. Then, one of the officers attempted to deploy a Taser, which did not subdue the subject. The subject leaned forward in his chair and then fired one shot into his own head. No officers discharged their handguns during the incident.

Officers rendered first aid until EMS arrived. EMS transported the man to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The deceased male was later identified as 44-year-old Travis Moore. He resided at the home where the shooting occurred.