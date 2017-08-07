KBI helping with investigation of officer-involved shooting

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Fort Scott National Cemetery.

The KBI says a Bourbon County sheriff’s deputy shot at a pickup late Thursday. The vehicle wrecked but the driver was not hit by gunfire.

A preliminary investigation found the incident began when a Bourbon County deputy tried to stop a pickup after it ran a stop sign. The trooper and Fort Scott police officers gave chase but eventually pulled back.

The KBI says when the truck was spotted later, the driver struck a Fort Scott police vehicle and drove toward the Bourbon County Sheriff’s deputy, who was

outside his vehicle.

The deputy fired toward the truck, causing the wreck.

The suspect, 51-year-old David L. Baldwin, of Nevada, Missouri, is being held in the Bourbon County jail.

Baldwin faces two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing or attempting to elude, and felony criminal damage to property, as well as other misdemeanor traffic violations.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Baldwin suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital before being taken to jail.