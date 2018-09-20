KBI investigating alleged criminal activity in Baldwin City police department

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating alleged criminal activity in the Baldwin City police department.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said Thursday the investigation involves allegations against police department personnel. She would not say how many employees were involved or provide information on the nature of the allegations.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Police Chief Greg Neis resigned Tuesday, months before his previously planned retirement date.

Underwood said more information would be released if the investigation results in arrests or charges.