KBI investigating death of 1-year-old girl in SW Kansas

The death of a 1-year-old child in southwestern Kansas is under investigation.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Mia Garay, of Ulysses, was taken Sunday to Bob Wilson Memorial Grant County Hospital by a family member. The child was not breathing and did not have a pulse when she arrived at the hospital.

Medical staff attempted to revive the child, but she was pronounced dead at approximately 12:20 p.m.

Immediately following the child’s death, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Ulysses Police Department contacted the KBI to assist in the investigation.

KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood says an autopsy was performed on the child. The results of that autopsy are pending.

Garay’s death comes less than two weeks after the KBI launched an investigation into the death of a 13-month-old boy from Ulysses.

On the morning of Oct. 2, Jaxon Silva was taken by ambulance to Bob Wilson Memorial Grant County Hospital after police responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive child.

Silva was flown to a hospital in Wichita and was declared brain dead five days later. A news release did not detail the injuries that led to Silva’s death.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.