KBI Investigating Highway Patrol Shooting
Shanon Wren Image: KBI
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Jackson County.
A deputy from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with a stolen tag, occupied by a male driver and female passenger, in the Prairie Band Casino and Resort parking lot.
The male driver, later identified as 41-year-old Shanon Wren of Topeka, fled when the deputy attempted to make contact, prompting a vehicle pursuit.
The pursuit ended when Wren crashed the car southeast of Mayetta.
Preliminary information indicates that the Kansas Highway Patrol was asked to assist when Wren and his female passenger fled on foot into a wooded area.
Troopers and deputies found them, and approached Wren and the female.
Wren was armed with a knife, and during the confrontation, a trooper shot Wren.
Wren was flown to Stormont Vail hospital, then later flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center.
The female subject was taken to a Topeka hospital, treated for a condition unrelated to the incident, and was then released.
At last word, Wren is in critical condition.