KBI Investigating Junction City Shooting

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is probing the police shooting of a Junction City man last weekend.
The shooting happened late Saturday afternoon when officers were called to a Junction City home by a woman who reported that a man was outside her house waving a gun and threatening her and another woman, the agency said in a news release.
Arriving officers spotted a man matching the woman’s description running from the scene and gave chase, police said.
Investigators said the officers heard gunshots coming from the direction of the fleeing man and saw him pointing a gun at them.
An officer fired at the man – later identified as 36-year old Carlton Solton Jr. – hitting Solton several times.
E.M.S. transported Solton to the Geary Community Hospital.
He was later flown to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.