KBI Investigating Junction City Shooting
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Junction City.
Officers from the Junction City Police Department and deputies from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 2:45 Wednesday morning from a female resident reporting a domestic disturbance with shots fired.
After law enforcement arrived, they called for the female occupant to exit the house.
She did, and was taken to safety.
Further attempts were made to contact the armed male resident, who was identified as 70-year-old James Marsh.
When Marsh finally exited the house, he was holding a shotgun, and fired shots at police.
One sheriff’s deputy and one police officer returned fire, striking Marsh.
No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.
EMS responded, treated Marsh, and then transported him to Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka.
He underwent surgery, and is currently in fair condition.
The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting.
The findings will be turned over to the Geary County Attorney for review.