KBI investigating officer involved shooting in Chanute

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at the Walmart in Chanute, Kan.

On July 28 shortly before 2:30 p.m., the Chanute Police Department requested KBI assistance to investigate a shooting, and KBI agents responded.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 1:20 p.m. officers from the Chanute Police Department responded to the report of a disturbance in the Walmart parking lot at 2700 S. Santa Fe Ave. in Chanute. They encountered a male subject behaving erratically, and requested EMS respond to evaluate the subject. At approximately, 2 p.m. EMS was communicating with the subject when he jumped inside the ambulance, locked the doors, and stole it. At that time, one officer fired several times toward the subject in the departing ambulance.

Then, officers proceeded to chase the ambulance for approximately 15 minutes until they were able to stop it in the area of 7th St. and S. Allen Ave. Officers detained the subject. EMS treated him for injuries which included a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, and then to a Wichita hospital for further treatment. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The subject was later identified as 38-year-old Trevor L. Jones. He resides in the Chanute area.

The KBI will complete a thorough and independent investigation into this incident. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Neosho County Attorney for review.