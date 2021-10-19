KBI Investigating Priest Abuse

A task force formed to investigate clergy sexual abuse in Kansas Catholic dioceses has received 215 tips and opened 122 cases, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Robert Jacobs, executive officer of the KBI, reported on the work of the agency’s Catholic Clergy Taskforce during a hearing of a state legislative committee.
He said investigators set up a phone line and email address for people to report abuse, The Kansas City Star reported.
The task force has been working with church officials to review almost 40,000 church records since its work began in 2019, Jacobs said.
Along with considering a specific allegation, investigators are working to determine if the allegation was made to the church or to law enforcement.
They’re also looking to see what the follow-through was on a claim when it was first made.
In early 2019, the KBI announced that the task force would be formed.
Six agents are assigned to the unit.