KBI investigating shooting death in Stafford County

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death that occurred Tuesday morning in Seward, Kan.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 9:55 a.m. on Aug. 28, and special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

At approximately 9:49 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 28, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting that occurred. Upon arriving at 519 Seward Ave. in Seward, Kan., authorities discovered a female with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead, and a male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The two were acquaintances of one another.

EMS transported the injured man to an area hospital. His name is not being released at this time. The deceased female was identified as 35-year-old Adrianne C. Martin, of Seward.

There is no indication of any threat to the public as a result of this incident. An autopsy will be conducted.

This investigation is ongoing.