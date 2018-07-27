WIBW News Now!

KBI investigating Topeka woman’s death as homicide

July 27, 2018

Authorities say remains found last year near Melvern Lake in east-central Kansas were those of a 40-year-old Topeka woman.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the victim was Anna Marie Baldwin, whose remains were found on Aug. 25, 2017.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide. Authorities have not said how she died.

A park ranger found the remains during a routine check on the north side of Melvern Lake in Osage County.

The KBI said in a statement that investigators believe Baldwin was killed sometime between April and July of 2017. It asks that anyone who knew Baldwin in late 2016 or in 2017, or who has information related to the crime, contact 1-800-KS-CRIME.

