KBI investigating triple homicide in Coffeyville

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Thursday night shooting in Coffeyville that left three people dead.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood says the Coffeyville Police Department was called to 208 W Maple St., on reports of gunshots fired inside the home.

Police arrived at the scene and found the bodies of 50-year-old Reginald Johnson, 47-year-old Kimberly Bell of Coffeyville and an unnamed 17-year-old male.

Underwood says the department contacted the KBI around 11: 15 p.m. to help in the investigation.

Agents arrived at the shooting scene Thursday night to begin the investigation. The KBI’s Crime Scene Response Team came Friday afternoon to collect and process evidence and reconstruct the crime scene.

Underwood says that preliminary evidence indicates that gunshots were exchanged between two of the individuals. Investigators do not believe any suspects remain at large.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the triple homicide. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.