WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


77°F
Overcast
Feels Like 77°
Winds South 18 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy77°
63°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy80°
57°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain74°
54°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast71°
61°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm77°
56°

KBI investigating triple homicide in Coffeyville

by on April 14, 2017 at 2:47 PM (2 hours ago)

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Thursday night shooting in Coffeyville that left three people dead.  

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood says the Coffeyville Police Department was called to 208 W Maple St., on reports of gunshots fired inside the home.

Police arrived at the scene and found the bodies of 50-year-old Reginald Johnson, 47-year-old Kimberly Bell of Coffeyville and an unnamed 17-year-old male.

Underwood says the department contacted the KBI around 11: 15 p.m. to help in the investigation.

Agents arrived at the shooting scene Thursday night to begin the investigation. The KBI’s Crime Scene Response Team came Friday afternoon to collect and process evidence and reconstruct the crime scene.

Underwood says that preliminary evidence indicates that gunshots were exchanged between two of the individuals. Investigators do not believe any suspects remain at large.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the triple homicide. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle