KBI investigation leads to arrest of former Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy

A Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) investigation has led to the arrest of a former Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy.

On Thursday, Jan. 4 at approximately 1:30 p.m., David Huggins, 45, of La Cygne was arrested with the assistance of the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office in Decorah, Iowa, for aggravated indecent liberties with a minor and sexual exploitation of a child.

On Oct. 30, 2017 Linn County Sheriff Paul Filla requested KBI assistance when information was brought forward by Pleasanton School District Superintendent Travis Laver. Huggins had been assigned as a school resource officer.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and school district cooperated fully in the investigation. Huggins was removed from his role at the school on Oct. 20, was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 29, and was terminated from the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 3.

Following his arrest, Huggins was booked into the Winneshiek County Jail. Extradition to Kansas will be pursued. Special prosecutor Jerry Merrill is expected to prosecute the case.