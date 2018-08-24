KBI joins search for missing Liberal woman

On August 22nd the Liberal Police Department requested the assistance of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to support their search for a 24-year-old missing woman who has not been seen or heard from since early July.

Shaila Schlenz, 24, was last seen in Liberal on July 3rd, by her family. Schlenz is a white female, 5’ 2” tall, weighing approximately 115 lbs., with brown or red hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance, or the current whereabouts of Schlenz, is asked to call the Liberal Police Department at 620-626-0141, or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.