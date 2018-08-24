KBI joins search of Liberal woman missing since July

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for a southern Kansas woman who hasn’t been seen since early July.

Liberal police requested the KBI’s help this week in the search for 24-year-old Shaila Schlenz.

She was last seen in Liberal on July 3 and her mother received a text message on July 5.

KAKE-TV reports her family says she left home with only $20 and the clothes she was wearing.

Schlenz is white, 5-foot-2 inches and weighs 115 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes. She also has a homemade tattoo that looks like a wing on the inside of her lower arm.