KBI joins search of Liberal woman missing since July

by on August 24, 2018 at 11:54 AM (51 mins ago)

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for a southern Kansas woman who hasn’t been seen since early July.

Liberal police requested the KBI’s help this week in the search for 24-year-old Shaila Schlenz.

She was last seen in Liberal on July 3 and her mother received a text message on July 5.

KAKE-TV reports her family says she left home with only $20 and the clothes she was wearing.

Schlenz is white, 5-foot-2 inches and weighs 115 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.  She also has a homemade tattoo that looks like a wing on the inside of her lower arm.

