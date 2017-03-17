WIBW News Now!

UPDATE: Authorities locate endangered 6-month-old child

by on March 17, 2017 at 4:09 PM (1 hour ago)

UPDATE: Shortly after the KBI and Overland Park Police Department sent a release regarding a possibly endangered 6-month-old, he mother and child were located safely in Overland Park. 

Authorities had reached out to the public for help locating 6-month-old Joshua Jeffrey Ma.

He was believed to be with his mother, 36-year-old Cuihua “Helena” Liao.

Authorities were concerned for the well-being of both the mother and child. The incident is not considered an abduction and therefore does not meet the Department of Justice guided criteria for and AMBER alert.

