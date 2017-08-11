KBI releases 2016 Kansas Crime Index Report

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released the 2016 Kansas Crime Index Report. The report compiles crime statistics reported to the KBI by local and state law enforcement agencies across Kansas, which are submitted through the Kansas Incident Based Reporting System (KIBRS).

It’s challenging to focus on only one or two things that influence crime,” said director Kirk Thompson. “There are so many complex and interrelated factors that have an impact.”

The 2016 Kansas Crime Index Report reflected an overall increase of 4.2% in violent crimes such as murders, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults and batteries. This increase occurred even after a sharp 11.2% increase for these violent crimes in 2015.

Further, the incidence of murder continued to rise in 2016. Kansas had a total of 148 murders reported, an increase of 12.1% over the number reported in 2015. Of these, 14.3% involved multiple murders in a single incident. The murder rate in 2016 is as high as Kansas has seen since 2000, when 156 murders were reported. The highest murder rate recorded in the state was in 1993 with 188 murders reported.

“We’re concerned about the connection between drug trafficking and violence in the state,” Thompson said. “We believe there is definitely a relationship between drug related violence and other violent crimes that are committed, additionally, we think one factor contributing to the increase in homicide rates, especially in the major metropolitan areas is gang violence.”

Property crime analysis

Property crimes in Kansas have tended to decline in the past several years. However, this year’s 2% increase in the overall property crime rate is driven by a significant increase in the number of motor vehicle thefts.

Find the full 2016 Kansas Crime Index report here.