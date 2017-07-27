KBI releases findings from Sexual Assault Kit Initiative

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released its findings from its Sexual Assault Kit Initiative this week. The purpose of the initiative was to find out why so many sexual assault kits were sitting in evidence rooms across the state.

“We identified four main, core factors that are all interrelated and collectively they contributed to that accumulation,” said KBI Executive Officer Katie Whisman. “A lack of training, lack of resources, both personal and financial resources, a lack of policy and then a lack of societal awareness.”

The lack of training was found between multiple levels in the investigative process.

“We found that a lack of interdisciplinary training between the partners that were involved in a response to a sexual assault contributed to a very compartmentalized response by the criminal justice system,” said Whisman. “Secondly, and probably most importantly, was a lack of trauma informed training for specifically law enforcement officers and prosecutors. We found that the lack of trauma informed training really impacts the way that we perceive victims’ statements prior to, during and after a sexual assault.”

Victims’ memories tend to be fragmented, so they are not able to give very comprehensive statements right after an assault, and sometimes that makes law enforcement officers question victim’s credibility, when it’s the impact of trauma on the brain of a victim that causes them not to be able to remember everything right away.

“The more we can educate people about that and help them interact with victims in a way that is more sensitive will help criminal justice case outcomes and help the victim’s feel more protected,” said Whisman.

Resources are limited throughout law enforcement, but it has a marked impact on how sexual assault cases are dealt with.

“There’s a lack of available sexual assault nurse examiner programs throughout the state,” said Whisman. “That impacts the availability of hospital resources for victims to go get evidence collected from their body. There’s a lack of trained law enforcement officers, a lack of specifically trained prosecutors and a big lack of forensic laboratory resources that have impacted not only the state, but the two county funded laboratories, as well.”

When it comes to a best practice policy for handling of sexual assault kits, that’s something the KBI is working on.

“That’s our next step,” said Whisman. “One of our objectives was to identify the underlying factors and make some recommendations to help prevent this from happening in the future, and our next step will be to work collectively as a group to identify some best practice recommendations and develop model policy to make that available.”

The lack of societal awareness is another hurdle to overcome.

“There are a lot of misconceptions and biases about sexual assault and what ‘real rape’ looks like,” said Whisman. “We, as a society, tend to rationalize the offender’s behavior. Really, we should start to focus on the offender’s behavior and not tend to blame victims. We have a lot of work to do in that area, as well.”

The normalization of sexual violence in the media has contributed to that perception. To read the full report, go to the KBI’s website.