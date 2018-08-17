WIBW News Now!

KBI removes 45 dogs from Doniphan County property while investigating dog-fighting operation

by on August 17, 2018 at 3:22 PM (2 hours ago)

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a possible dog-fighting operation after 45 dogs were removed from property in rural northeast Kansas.

The agency said Friday it is working with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to collect evidence and remove the dogs from and in Bendena, in Doniphan County.

Agents searching the property Thursday discovered adult and young dogs in “deplorable” conditions.  Some of the dogs had injuries consistent with dog fighting and dog-fighting paraphernalia was found on the property.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Colton Albright, of Bendena, on 42 counts of dog fighting and several other charges.  The dogs will be cared for at an ASPCA temporary shelter until a court
determines custody.

The Great Plains SPCA and the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office are also helping with the case.

