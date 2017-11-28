KBI requests the public’s help to solve Lyon County murder

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, and Lyon County Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information related to the Sept. 6 murder of Emporia teenager, Jesus Avila-Galvin Jr., to come forward. Avila’s body was found in a vehicle near Road 160 and Road T in rural Lyon County.

The KBI, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the Emporia Police Department, the Office of the State Fire Marshall, and the Emporia State University Police continue their efforts to resolve this case, and believe even the smallest detail could aid in bringing justice to Avila’s family.

Anyone with information about this crime or the person(s) who are responsible is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online at www.P3tips.com or through the P3Tips mobile application. Information which assists law enforcement in this investigation is eligible for a Crime Stoppers cash reward of up to $2,000.