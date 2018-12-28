KBI seeking person of interest in double killing in Iola

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Iola Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an Iola man and his daughter were discovered deceased in their home Thursday evening.

Just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 27, the Iola Police Department responded to 114 S. Kentucky in Iola, to the report of two subjects who were found deceased. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victims who had died from apparent gunshot wounds. The Iola Police Department requested KBI assistance at approximately 5:10 p.m., and special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

The deceased female was identified as 36-year-old Molly E. Wilson. The deceased male was identified as 69-year-old John Tadlock.

A person of interest has been identified connected to the case and authorities are working to locate him at this time. If anyone knows the whereabouts of 38-year-old Ben Converse, they are asked to contact the Iola Police Department at 620-365-4960.

Converse is a white male, 5 ft. 9 in. tall, and approximately 175 lbs. He has hazel eyes. Converse may be driving a maroon 2011 Kia Forte with Kansas license plate 509 KZS.

He may be in the Oklahoma area. If you see Converse or the vehicle, please do not approach, but contact police.