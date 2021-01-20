KC Mayor Concerned About Chiefs Fans
Many people will be listening or watching the Kansas City Chiefs game this weekend as they play the Buffalo Bills for the right to play in the Super Bowl – and this is potentially a problem.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is a big fan of the Chiefs, but he couldn’t help but worry as he watched news coverage of fans celebrating close together after the team’s 22-17 playoff win over Cleveland.
Now he’s urging fans to keep COVID-19 preventative measures in mind as they gather to watch.
The Kansas City Star reported that Lucas noticed that some celebrating fans were not wearing masks and not following social distancing guidelines.
Lucas said it’s safer to watch and celebrate with family rather than high-fiving strangers, and safer to watch outside if the weather allows.
He said the city will touch base with entertainment districts to make sure crowds next weekend don’t leave a lot of people sick around the Super Bowl.