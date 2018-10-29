KC suburb at top of small cities survey from WalletHub

A Kansas City suburb was named as the leader in WalletHub’s 2018’s Best Small Cities in America survey.

“We looked at almost 1000 cities here overall,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “When we’re just looking at small cities, Leawood, Kansas came in at the top.”

Leawood had the highest percentage of the population with a high school diploma or higher.

“It really did do well when it comes to affordability,” said Gonzalez. “We also looked at things like the economic health of the city, education and health care, quality of life and safety.”

Leawood was also in the top 5 in the number of insured population.

“Small cities here was anything with a population of less than 100,000,” said Gonzalez. “Between 25,000 and 100,000.”

The next highest Kansas city was Shawnee at 114th.