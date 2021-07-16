KCC Approves Eskridge Natural Gas Payment Plan

The Kansas Corporation Commission has approved a plan proposed by the City of Eskridge to recover deferred natural gas costs related to last February’s cold snap.
Beginning next month, Eskridge utility customers will see a separate, additional charge on their bill assessing $2.54 per one thousand cubic feet for their gas usage.
The funds collected will be used to make payments on the 10-year low interest loan the City received from the State Treasurer to pay its $1.1 million February natural gas bill.
In comparison, Eskridge’s total yearly gas cost in 2020 was approximately $175,000.
An annual review will ensure that Eskridge customers will benefit from any government investigations into price gouging or market manipulation that result in monetary reimbursements.
KCC staff is currently evaluating plans submitted by Southern Pioneer, Black Hills Energy, and Evergy.
Atmos, Empire, and Kansas Gas Service have not yet filed plans.