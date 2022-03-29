KCC: Atmos Energy Proposal Approved

The Kansas Corporation Commission has approved a settlement agreement outlining how Atmos Energy will recover $102 million in costs incurred during last February’s winter storm.
The utility was ordered to do everything possible to continue providing natural gas service to its customers, defer the charges, and then develop a plan to allow customers to pay the unusually high costs over time to minimize the financial impact.
Atmos will apply for bonds to obtain the most favorable financing to reduce costs to ratepayers.
The process could take six to eight months.
Until the process is complete, the exact dollar amount Atmos customers will see on their monthly bills and the length of the payment period is unknown.
Estimates range from $3.75 to $5.19 per month, based on either a 10 or 15-year term.
If ratepayers had to repay the charges over a one year time period, the cost would have been an additional $47.40 per month.