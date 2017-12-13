KCC Chairman Pat Apple announces he will not seek reappointment

Kansas Corporation Commission Chairman Pat Apple announced today he will not seek another four-year term when his appointment expires on March 15, 2018. Apple was appointed to the Commission by Governor Brownback on March 24, 2014. He was elected Chairman on January 12, 2017.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Kansas as a member of the Corporation Commission. I am proud of the important work the agency does regulating public utilities, pipeline safety, oil and gas production and the state’s motor carriers.” said Apple. “I would like to thank Governor Brownback for this opportunity and for allowing the agency to operate independently in the best interest of Kansans.”

Prior to his appointment to the Commission, Apple served in the Kansas Senate from 2005 to 2014, where he provided leadership in many capacities including Chairman of the Senate Utilities Committee.

“I’m grateful for Pat’s service to the State of Kansas. As a member of the Kansas Corporation Commission and before that as a legislator, Pat has always looked out for the best interest of our state with attention to detail even in the most complex of subject matters. I wish him the very best as he pursues new opportunities,” said Governor Brownback.

“For nearly 30 years Pat Apple has given dedicated service to our state,” said Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer, “We are grateful for his work as Chairman of the KCC and thank him for the time he spent serving the people of Kansas.”

Apple said he is making the announcement now to allow the Governor time to complete the process of appointing a new Commissioner by March 15th.

Apple plans to return to a private construction business he and his wife Debbie started in 1983.