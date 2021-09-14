      Weather Alert

KCC Denies Two Motions During Gas Hearings

Sep 14, 2021 @ 9:10am

The Kansas Corporation Commission has denied two motions filed by the Natural Gas Transportation Customer Coalition relating to gas prices during February’s winter weather event.

The first motion asked the Commission to subpoena documents from S&P Global Platts Gas Daily relating to its daily price index.

The Commission order states that jurisdiction to investigate wholesale market manipulation lies with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which has already opened an investigation.

The second request was that invoices from Kansas Gas Service’s suppliers be made public.

In denying that motion, the Commission determined that supplier invoices satisfy the definition of “trade secret” as defined by Kansas law.

The order notes that giving the public access to the invoices would not aid the Commission in its investigation because the KCC’s staff and all other parties to the docket, including the Kansas Attorney General’s Office and the Commission itself, already have full access to the documents.

