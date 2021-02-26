KCC Nixes Evergy Plans

The Kansas Corporation Commission has issued an order directing Evergy to put its residential distributed generation – or DG – customers back on a two-part standard residential rate design, eliminating a controversial demand charge. DG customers produce their own energy, primarily using solar panels, and connect to Evergy’s grid for additional power if needed.
The Commission originally approved the current three-part rate design for residential DG customers in September 2018 as part of a rate case.
The Sierra Club and Vote Solar, who were parties to the docket, filed an appeal.
Last year, the Kansas Supreme Court called the three-part design price discriminatory, and sent the matter back to the KCC.
In issuing its latest order, the Commission rejected two alternate proposals from Evergy to recoup DG customer costs that the Company claims are not captured in the standard residential rate.
The result of the latest action is that rates for standard residential and DG residential customers will be identical for at least a couple of years.