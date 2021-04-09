KCC Rules Refund Due Solar Customers
The Kansas Corporation Commission has ruled on two petitions for reconsideration related to a February order directing Evergy to put its residential distributed generation – or “DG” – customers back on a two-part standard rate design eliminating a controversial demand charge.
The groups Vote Solar, Climate and Energy Project, and the Sierra Club requested the Commission reconsider its earlier decision of not requiring Evergy to refund customers for charges collected under the previous three-part rate.
The Commission determined refunds are appropriate, and granted the request.
Solar advocates sought in a second petition that the Commission reconsider their decision to maintain the separate residential DG classification, stating it would deny DG customers an opportunity to participate in alternative rate offerings.
Evergy agreed to make optional rates, minus the Time of Use pilot, available to DG customers.
The Commission found that was an acceptable solution.