KCC’s Cold Weather Rule in effect beginning November 1

The Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months, begins November 1 and remains in effect through March 31.

“We would encourage anyone who is past due on their utility bills and at risk for disconnection to prepare for colder weather by contacting their utility company as soon as possible to make those payment arrangements,” said spokeswoman Linda Berry with the Kansas Corporation Commission. “Any residential customer with a past due balance will qualify for payment arrangements under the rule, however it is their responsibility to contact the gas or electric company to make those arrangements.”

The Cold Weather Rule, first enacted by the Commission in 1983, prevents or limits utility companies from disconnecting a customer’s natural gas or electric service during periods of extreme cold. Utility companies are prohibited from disconnecting a customer’s service when temperatures are forecast to be at or below 35 degrees over the next 24 hours. In addition, the rule requires utility companies to offer a 12-month payment plan to allow consumers to maintain or re-establish utility service.

“The payment plan conditions to maintain or restore their service require that customers pay one-twelfth of the total amount due, one-twelfth of the current bill and the full amount of any disconnection or reconnection fee, plus any applicable deposit to the utility,” said Berry. “The remaining balance can be paid in equal payments over the next eleven months, in addition to their current monthly bill.”

The Cold Weather Rule applies only to residential customers of electric and natural gas utility companies under the KCC’s jurisdiction. Kansans may also contact their local utility company or the KCC’s Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at (800) 662-0027.