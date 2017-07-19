KCEG infographic clarifies poverty still large problem in Kansas; group asserts that new tax policy will help

An infographic released Wednesday by the Kansas Center for Economic Growth notes that poverty is still a large problem in the Sunflower State.

“Our infographic shows that if the number of people living in poverty in Kansas were a city, it would actually be the second highest population city in the state of Kansas,” said KCEG Executive Director Heidi Holliday. “That’s about 370,000 Kansans that are living in poverty or 12.7 percent of our state’s residents.”

The importance of continuing to focus policy on improving outcomes for the state’s least fortunate residents cannot be overstated.

“Senate Bill 30 that was passed earlier this year does do quite a bit to make our tax structure and tax policy more equitable here in the state,” Holliday said. “That will help Kansans of all income levels, including our poorest residents.”

The number used in the infographic comes from the 2016 Kansas Statistical Abstract, based on 2015 estimates.