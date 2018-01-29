WIBW News Now!

KCK firefighters injured while battling blaze

by on January 29, 2018 at 3:12 PM

Authorities say three Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters were injured after the second floor of a burning building collapsed.

WDAF-TV reports that the early Sunday collapse caused four firefighters to fall to the first floor of the vacant building.  Two firefighters were taken to the hospital immediately while a third was taken later.

Battalion Chief Morris Letcher described the injuries as minor.  Fire officials estimate there’s about $35,000 worth of damage at the home.  They’re working to determine an official cause.

