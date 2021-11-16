      Weather Alert

KCK Idea For Fed Infrastructure Money: Gondolas

Nov 16, 2021 @ 6:48am

An overhead gondola would connect the downtowns of Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, under a proposal that a planning official is touting.

The Kansas City Star reports that a 15-page preliminary study has been completed, although no money has been committed yet.

Gunnar Hand, the director of planning and urban design at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, said this is a good time to consider such an ambitious project.

The recent passage of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill will make new revenue sources available to cities and states across the country.

Hand said a gondola is more affordable at crossing a river than light rail.

On average, the gondola would cost $25 million per mile, about half the $50 million per mile it took to build the Kansas City Streetcar’s starter line downtown.

