WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


57°F
Clear
Feels Like 57°
Winds NW 9 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Overcast63°
21°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy40°
28°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy56°
34°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy65°
54°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm61°
20°

KCK killing investigated as self-defense

by on February 15, 2018 at 11:12 AM (5 hours ago)

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, as a possible case of self-defense.

The Kansas City Star reports that 48-year-old Jarrod O’Donnell was killed late Saturday.  His ex-fiancee, Misty Bartlett, says she was home with a friend and her 8-year-old son when O’Donnell shattered a sliding glass door and attacked her.  The friend in the home eventually shot and killed O’Donnell, an act that Bartlett said was in self-defense.

Police Detective Cameron Morgan says initial information in the case points to a self-defense shooting, adding that O’Donnell died from multiple wounds to his abdomen, but he stressed that the investigation is ongoing.

Morgan says he believed O’Donnell had recently moved out of the house.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.