KCK man convicted in roommate’s beating death

by on April 4, 2017 at 6:30 AM (3 hours ago)

An Overland Park man who said he beat his roommate to death because he thought she was a zombie was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison.

Christopher Duane Wallace was sentenced Monday for second-degree murder in the January 2016 death of 35-year-old Jennifer Lopez.

The Kansas City Star reports court documents indicate Wallace was under the influence of methamphetamine and told police he attacked Lopez because he thought she was a zombie.

He called police to the apartment after Lopez was killed.

The 38-year-old Wallace pleaded no contest in February.

He was sentenced Monday in Johnson County District Court to 16 years and 11 months in prison.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.